EPI Health, LLC Appoints Brett Fair as Vice President of Commercial Operations and Strategy

CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2019 / EPI Health, LLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and marketing prescription medical dermatological products, today announced the appointment of Brett Fair as Vice President of Commercial Operations and Strategy.

"I am excited to welcome Brett Fair to the EPI Health team," said John Donofrio President of EPI Health. "Brett brings a tremendous wealth of experience and is a trusted, well respected leader in Dermatology. His strategic vision, industry knowledge and experience will be extremely valuable as we continue to grow EPI Health by providing beneficial medicines to our patients."

Mr. Fair has over twenty years of pharmaceutical commercialization and global business development experience in dermatology. He most recently served as the Chief Commercial Officer of Aclaris Therapeutics, a dermatology-focused biopharmaceutical company. Prior to Aclaris, he was Vice President of Business Development at Almirall, an industry-leading dermatology company. Mr. Fair started his career at Allergan plc and held positions of increasing responsibility in sales and marketing.

"I am thrilled to be joining the EPI Health team and have been very impressed with their focus on innovation and commitment to medical dermatology," said Mr. Fair. "I am excited about the potential in EPI Health and I look forward to building a customer focused company that will deliver value and address the needs of the US Dermatology community and their patients."

Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, EPI Health is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and marketing prescription medical dermatological products. EPI Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of EPI Group. For more information, visit the EPI Health website at www.epihealth.com.

