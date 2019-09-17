Regulatory News:

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 EOSI Eligible PEA PME), a leader in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging and software solutions for 3D anatomical modeling and surgical planning, today announced the key role of EOS images and 3D models, generated from its EOS System and Advanced Orthopedic Solutions portfolio for deformative spine care, as highlighted by more than 35 presentations at the 2019 Scoliosis Research Society (SRS) 54th Annual Meeting being held September 18-21 in Montreal, Canada. The number of presentations highlights the importance of EOS in the management of scoliosis, assessment of sagittal alignment and surgical planning.

Since 2014, EOS imaging has collaborated with the Harms Study Group (HSG), a leading research group for scoliosis, to provide access to 3D models for its research. At SRS this year, HSG members will present numerous podium and poster presentations leveraging EOS images or 3D models, demonstrating the value of EOS in the analysis of adolescent idiopathic scoliosis.

"The Harms Study Group is grateful for the longstanding partnership with EOS imaging, which is advancing the understanding of the three-dimensional deformity of scoliosis. The surgeon members of the Harms Study Group are dedicated to answering important clinical questions using 3D data made possible through Advanced Orthopedic Solutions: 3D modeling and 3D surgical planning services that EOS imaging is offering. This collaboration has allowed the Harms Study Group to produce more than 20 annual scientific presentations and seven peer-reviewed publications to date. At SRS this week, Dr. Stephen George, Pediatric Orthopedic Spine Surgeon at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Florida, will present on the podium using segmental 3D measurements to understand the Thoraco-lumbar junction alignment in Lenke type 1A curve pattern for surgical planning," commented Michelle Marks, PT, M.A., Executive Research Director of HSG.

EOS values go beyond scoliosis, with all the speakers of the symposia referencing the importance of sagittal contour in the young and the old using EOS, highlighting EOS as a critical tool for both adult and pediatric spine care.

"It is exciting that EOS is so well-represented at an important medical meeting for spine research where clinical leaders are selected to present their research. We appreciate the support of these leading physicians who are choosing to utilize EOS solutions in their studies," stated Mike Lobinsky, Chief Executive Officer of EOS imaging.

Additionally, the Company will continue its support as a Bronze Level sponsor of SRS.

ABOUT EOS imaging

EOS imaging is a global medical device company that designs, develops and markets innovative, low dose 2D/3D full body and weight-bearing imaging, rapid 3D modeling of EOS patient X-ray images, web-based patient-specific surgical planning, and integration of surgical plan into the operating room that collectively bridge the entire spectrum of care from imaging to post-operative assessment capabilities for orthopedic surgery. With a primary focus on hips, knees, and spine, EOS imaging is targeting a $2 billion annual market opportunity. EOS imaging has over 300 system installations in more than 30 countries generating more than 1 million patient exams annually. In FY 2018, the company reported revenue of €35.4 million. EOS imaging has corporate locations in U.S., France, Canada, Germany, and Singapore, and engages more than 175 employees. For additional information, please visit www.eos-imaging.com.

EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris

ISIN: FR0011191766 Ticker: EOSI

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005909/en/

Contacts:

EOS imaging

Valérie Worrall

CFO

investors@eos-imaging.com

(+33) 1 55 25 60 60

Investor Relations (US)

Tram Bui Emma Poalillo

The Ruth Group

Ph: (+1) 646-536-7035 7024

EOS-imagingIR@theruthgroup.com

Press Relations (US)

Kirsten Thomas

The Ruth Group

Ph: (+1) 508-280-6592

kthomas@theruthgroup.com