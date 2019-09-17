A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, has announced the completion of their latest customer analytics in retail engagement for a leading consumer electronics retailer.During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped a German consumer electronics retailer to identify the factors affecting the bottom line and are responsible for churn.

Quantzig is well-known for helping its clients for over 15 years across the globe with its customer analytics solutions.

The Business Problem

The client, a leading consumer electronics retailer, was unable to identify higher-value customers. As a result, they were spending more time and resources in building loyalty programs to drive bottom-line results. Also, the client wanted to improve its approach to customer churn analysis to reap maximum benefits from a well-segmented and thoroughly analyzed customer database.

This case study explains how we helped the retail industry client with our customer analytics solutions to identify flight risk customers and factors driving their buying decisions.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

Our experts adopted a holistic three-step approach to help the client tackle their core business challenges. The solutions offered helped the client to identify inefficiencies in business operations and boost customer satisfaction.

By leveraging customer analytics in retail, the client was able to:

Reduce churn rate by 2X

Increase annual income by $12M

Customer analytics in retail engagementoffered predictive insights on:

Identifying gaps in customer data analysis

Measuring KPIs to drive business growth

