The award celebrates the innovative work of scientists in the field of hyphenated techniques

LCGC Europe, a leading multimedia platform of peer-reviewed technical information on the field of chromatography and the separation sciences, is accepting nominations for the 2020 HTC Innovation Award through Oct. 15, 2019.

"We are honored to present this year's HTC Innovation Award to one remarkable scientist at the HTC-16 conference," said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Life Sciences, parent company of LCGC Europe. "We encourage all separation scientists to nominate a colleague or yourself for this prestigious award, which celebrates innovative achievements in hyphenated techniques that benefit society."

This year's winner will be selected by the HTC-16 Scientific Committee and the HTC-16 Industry Board, based on the following criteria:

The winner has made a pioneering contribution to the field of separation sciences by introducing new methodologies, new instrumentation or new techniques in the field, with a strong focus on applicability.

Applications are open to scientists 45 years old and younger.

Applications from separation scientists worldwide are welcomed. LCGC Europe readers can nominate themselves or others.

The winner of the 2020 HTC Innovation Award will present their research at the HTC-16 conference, which will be held in Ghent, the Netherlands, at Het Pand, the culture and congress center of Ghent University, Jan. 29-31, 2020.

For more information and to submit a nomination, click here.

About LCGC

LCGCis the largest global chromatography multimedia platform dedicated to the separation sciences. Combining all the resources of the regional editions (LCGC North America, LCGC Europe and LCGC Asia-Pacific), chromatographyonline.com is the premier global digital resource for unbiased, peer-reviewed technical information on the field of chromatography and the separation sciences. LCGCdelivers practical information that can help lab professionals become more proficient in the use of chromatographic techniques and instrumentation, thereby making laboratories more productive and businesses around the world more successful. LCGC is a brand of MJH Life Sciences, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the U.S.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005942/en/

Contacts:

LCGC Europe Media:

Megan Ferguson 609-250-4356

mferguson@mjhassoc.com