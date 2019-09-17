CBD Oil for Pain: Can the Plant Beat the Pill?

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2019 / In America there are 50 million people living with chronic pain according to a 2016 study. The solution to this crisis has primarily been in the form of habit-forming pain medications. While pain medication can offer relief, it over prescription by drug companies like Purdue have led to a full-blown opioid crisis in the US. This crisis has drove those with pain to search for more holistic alternatives. Millions of Americans have been turning to cannabidiol, also know as CBD, to help manage the pain without the risks associated with opioid dependence.

With so many CBD products to choose from, people are often unsure of which products are effective and trustworthy. PopularCBDBrands.com is a leading CBD resource addressing this problem. Their article "CBD Treatment for Pain" has been viewed thousands of times, and they are doing their part to educate people about the effects of CBD for pain and inflammation. PopularCBDBrands.com helps connect consumers with research to educate, and help them find the best CBD products for pain relief.

Based on careful testing and reviewing of hundreds of CBD products, their top recommendation of CBD for pain relief is bioMD+. This small company from Marietta, Georgia has quickly become emerged as a CBD company offering high quality CBD oil, effective in helping manage pain and offer relief for those struggling with a variety of painful conditions. bioMD+ uses 100% Organic Colorado Hemp, and fortifies their oil with a unique blend of terpenes designed to enhance the efficacy of their product. At prices a fraction of the cost of other corporate CBD brand, their commitment to people over profits has resulted in a viable alternative to pain for those dealing with painful conditions ranging from joint pain to multiple sclerosis.

A recent testimonial from a bioMD+ customer highlights the impact CBD can have. The customer named Michael explained:

"My wife had a disintegrated disk in her back which caused nerve pain all down her left arm. The surgeon decided it was too dangerous to operate on the deteriorated disk, but prescribed opioids for the nerve ending pain. The pain medication was not effective in offering the relief needed and I was at my wits end. That is when I found bioMD+ and started giving her dosages of CBD. It benefited her more than the prescribed medication could and helped her manage the pain while we searched for a specialist who could repair her damaged disk."

Stories like Michael's are not rare. There are entire online forums for discussing the benefits and uses of CBD. These stories support what clinical trials and research have already suggested about the ability of CBD to relieve pain. A 2014 study published in the Hawaii Journal of Medicine and Public Health, found a 64% decrease in average pain levels in those using CBD to relieve pain.

