INDIGO GROUP (ex GROUPE INFRA PARK): Mirova and Meag complete the acquisition of Ardian's stake in Indigo

Mirova, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers dedicated to responsible investment (through Core Infrastructure Fund II and its co-investment vehicle), and MEAG, a company of Munich Re and asset manager of Munich Re and ERGO, have completed today the acquisition of Ardian's stake in Infra Foch Topco, which owns 100% of Indigo Group, following the information and consultation of the French Social and Economic Committee of Indigo, as well as the approval of the transaction by competent anti-trust authorities.

On 27th March 2019, Ardian had announced that it had entered into exclusive negotiations with a view to selling its stake to MEAG and funds managed by Mirova.

New shareholding structure

Infra Foch Topco is now held at approximately 47.1% by Crédit Agricole Assurances, 32.9% by Mirova, 14.2% by MEAG, 0.5% in treasury shares and the remainder by the management of the Group. Indigo Group remains 100% held by Infra Foch Topco.

Serge Clemente, CEO of Indigo Group, said:

"I am glad to have the opportunity to welcome Mirova and MEAG, who will, alongside Crédit Agricole Assurances, help us work towards the pillars of our ambitious Goal 2025 plan. The Group will continue to help define the future of mobility, working with local authorities as well as public and private stakeholders to shape the smart cities of tomorrow and to prepare our world for the future of transportation, addressing major macro-economic trends ranging from population growth to technological advances. I would like to thank Ardian and Crédit Agricole Assurances for the tremendous work accomplished together since 2014 that I am fully committed to further pursue with our new shareholders through our development strategy."

About Indigo Group

Indigo Group, holding about 100% of Indigo Infra, OPnGO and INDIGO®weel, is a key global player in car parking and urban mobility, that manages more than 2.3 million parking spaces and related services in 10 different countries. As of 31 December 2018, Indigo Group revenues and EBITDA amounted to €961.4 million and €307.7 million respectively (Global Proportionate figures).

