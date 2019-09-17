The "Portugal Market Report: Market Continues To Grow" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The e-cigarette market growth in Portugal has been consistent over the last two years and heated tobacco is showing good share figures.

Discover the estimated Portuguese vaping population and our market size forecasts of which the latter has been subject to tough e-cigarette regulations. With this analytical report, you can gain pertinent market insights, including the consumer hardware and e-liquid preferences, analysis of the top 20 online retailers, online traffic evaluations, distribution channels, pricing evolution and an overview of this country's heated tobacco market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary Market size Vaping population Form factors Distribution Online retailers E-liquids Hardware Heated tobacco Pricing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gww1wq

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005970/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900