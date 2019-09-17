The "Europe Digital Transformation Market to 2025 Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Components; Deployment Type; and End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe Digital transformation market is expected to grow from US$ 92.7 Bn in 2017 to US$ 520.4 Bn by the year 2025 with a CAGR of 26.0% from the year 2018 to 2025.

Factors including the growing acceptance of digital solutions across various sectors are driving the Europe digital transformation market. However, an increasing number of cyber-attacks, security breached, and growing privacy concerns might slow down the growth of Europe digital transformation market.

The implementation of digital solutions is gaining pace across various industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, BFSI, media entertainment, and retail, among others. These industries are increasingly benefiting themselves from digital transformation. Analytics enable them to apprehend better and serve customers.

The Europe digital transformation market is fragmented with the presence of several industries and the competitive dynamics in the Europe Digital Transformation market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the Europe digital transformation market further.

For instance, The Strategic Policy Forum on Digital Entrepreneurship was initiated by the European Commission in the year 2014. During the second year mandate of the forum, the main objective was to shape the vision for the digital transformation of the European industry. Europe has a leading position in many of the manufacturing as well as service industries.

Therefore, the government is making an initiative for supporting the digital transformation of these industries to maintain its leading position in different sectors in the world. This factor is facilitating the Europe digital transformation market growth in the current scenario, and the same trend is anticipated to propel the demand for digital transformation market in the coming years in Europe.

These initiative provide various benefits to the Europe digital transformation based companies located in the region, thus, increasing the growth of Europe digital transformation market. This initiative offers multiple benefits to the companies present in this region and thus increasing the growth of digital transformation market in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Reports Guidance

2. Key Takeaways

2.1 UK Holds A Significant Market share in Europe Digital Transformation Market in 2017

2.2 On-Premise is the Leading Segment in Deployment Type in 2017

3. Europe Digital Transformation Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Pest Analysis

4. Europe Digital Transformation Market Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Changing Consumer Preferences Driving Enterprises to Adopt Digital Transformation Solutions

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Concerns About Data Privacy

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Popularity of Digital Solutions Across Various Industry Vertical Creating Lucrative Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Adoption of AI across various Industries

4.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

5. Europe Digital Transformation Market -Market Analysis

5.1 Europoe Digital Transformation Market -Market Overview

5.2 Europe Digital Transformation Market -Market and Forecast to 2025

6. Europe Digital Transformation Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 Components

6.1 Overview

6.2 Components Market Forecasts and Analysis

6.3 Solutions

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Solutions Market Forecasts And Analysis

6.3.2.1 Mobility

6.3.2.2 Big Data Analytics

6.3.2.3 Artificial Intelligence

6.3.2.4 IoT

6.3.2.5 Others

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.2 Services Market Forecasts And Analysis

6.4.2.1 Professional Services

6.4.2.2 Managed Services

7. Europe Digital Transformation Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 Deployment Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Deployment type Market Forecasts and Analysis

7.3 Cloud Market

7.4 On-Premise Market

8. Europe Digital Transformation Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 End-User

8.1 Overview

8.2 End-User Market Forecasts and Analysis

8.3 BFSI Market

8.4 Healthcare Market

8.5 Education Market

8.6 Retail Market

8.7 IT Telecom Market

8.8 Logistics Transportation Market

8.9 Manufacturing Market

8.10 Others Market

9. Europe Digital Transformation Country Analysis

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Europe Digital Transformation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Bn)

9.1.3 Europe Digital Transformation Market Breakdown by Key Countries

9.1.3.1 France Digital Transformation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Bn)

9.1.3.2 Germany Digital Transformation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Bn)

9.1.3.3 Italy Digital Transformation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Bn)

9.1.3.4 Spain Digital Transformation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Bn)

9.1.3.5 UK Digital Transformation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Bn)

10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Market Initiative

10.2 Mergers Acquisitions

10.3 New Development

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Product Mapping

12. Europe Digital Transformation Market Key Company Profiles

IBM Corporation

Accenture

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Capgemini

Adobe Systems

Google, Inc.

Dell, Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

