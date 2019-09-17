The "Europe Fourth Party Logistics Market to 2027 Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type; and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe fourth party logistics market accounted for US$ 15.94 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 23.79 Bn in 2027.

The key factors such as the increase in demand for 4PL services due to rising complexity in supply chain operations and affinity of the retail end-users for supporting Omni-channel services are propelling the growth of the fourth party logistics market. Moreover, the factors such as the incorporation of effective logistics services by retail and consumer electronics end-users, and manufacturers seeking for inbound procurement and supplier collaborations management are expected to boost the fourth party logistics market growth in the forecast period.

Over the years, the retailers had been highly reliant on the third party logistics service providers for transportation, order fulfillment, and warehousing capabilities. However, with exponentially booming e-commerce market, the diverse product demands and product assortments rise, leading to the incapability of 3PL firms handling such complexities efficiently.

The need for Omnichannel approach in the wake of the maturing e-commerce market is anticipated to drive the requirements for mediation of fourth party logistics firms. The fourth party logistics market players are focusing on various initiatives to enhance their capabilities and boost their position in the market.

The fourth party logistics market is fragmented with the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the fourth party logistics market further.

For instance, the automotive industry plays a significant role in the growth of Europe's prosperity, as it accounts for a maximum portion of the region's GDP and also offers jobs to a large number of population. Owing to these factors, the European Commission has taken several initiatives for the development of the automotive industry.

For example, CARS 2020 Action Plan, and GEAR 2030, among others. Also, Horizon 2020 by EU focuses on providing funds for R&D in the automotive industry by launching programs such as European Green Vehicles Initiative and programs on Road Transport, Factories of the Future and Logistics.

The automotive sector is one of the largest end-users for the 4PL services in Europe and initiatives regarding automobile growth imply a positive outlook for the fourth party logistics market. These initiative provide various benefits to the fourth party logistics-based companies located in the region, thus, increasing the growth of the fourth party logistics market.

Based on type, the solution integrator model segment is leading the fourth party logistics market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The solution integrator model is known as the core 4PL model. In the solution integrator model, the 4PL providers are engaged in operating and managing a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain solution for a single client.

This business model for 4PL leverages the resources, technology, and capabilities of 4PL and complementary service providers for provisioning a comprehensive supply chain solution to deliver value to their customers. Broadly, all B2B businesses focus on the solution integrator model for optimizing their supply chains and ensuring the best customer service. Food beverage, and retail sector customers prefer this type of business relationship with their 4PL service providers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Fourth Party Logistics Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 Europe PEST analysis

5. Fourth Party Logistics Market Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Demand for 4PL Services due to Rising Complexity in Supply Chain Operations

5.1.2 Affinity of the Retail End-Users for Supporting Omni-Channel Services

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Confusion Among the End-Users Choosing Between 3PL and 4PL

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Inbound procurement and supplier collaborations management for the manufacturing industry

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Implementation of Software Solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Fourth Party Logistics Europe Market Analysis

6.1 Europe Fourth Party Logistics Market Overview

6.2 Europe Fourth Party Logistics market Forecast and Analysis

7. Europe Fourth Party Logistics Market Analysis By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Fourth Party Logistics Market Breakdown, By Type, 2018 2027

7.3 Synergy Plus Operating Model

7.4 Solution Integrator Model

7.5 Industry Innovator Model

8. Europe Fourth Party Logistics Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 End-User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Fourth Party Logistics Market Breakdown, By End-User, 2018 2027

8.3 Automotive

8.4 Healthcare

8.5 Food Beverage

8.6 Consumer Electronics

8.7 Aerospace and Defense

8.8 Retail

8.9 Industrial

8.10 Others

9. Europe Fourth Party Logistics Market Country Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Initiative

10.3 Merger and Acquisition

10.4 New Development

11. Key Company Profiles

Allyn International Services Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

DAMCO

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG

GEFCO Group

GEODIS

Logistics Plus Inc.

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

XPO Logistics, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b3oxmf

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917006001/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900