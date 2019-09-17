Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 17.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 875072 ISIN: US7547301090 Ticker-Symbol: RJF 
Frankfurt
17.09.19
09:15 Uhr
78,62 Euro
+0,69
+0,89 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,07
78,54
19:56
78,05
78,55
19:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RAYMOND JAMES
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC78,62+0,89 %