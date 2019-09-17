The "Europe Wind Farms Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This product is a database of wind farms in Europe. It includes 22703 entries from 39 countries and represents 172,1 GW onshore and 106,7 GW offshore.

Detailed Breakdown:

Onshore Market:

Under construction: 273 entries (7,5 GW)

Operational: 20421 entries (164,6 GW)

Offshore Market:

Planned: 177 entries (53,5 GW)

Approved: 61 entries (27,8 GW)

Under construction: 15 entries (6 GW)

Operational: 119 entries (19,4 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date



