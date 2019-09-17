The "Europe Wind Farms Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This product is a database of wind farms in Europe. It includes 22703 entries from 39 countries and represents 172,1 GW onshore and 106,7 GW offshore.
Detailed Breakdown:
Onshore Market:
- Under construction: 273 entries (7,5 GW)
- Operational: 20421 entries (164,6 GW)
Offshore Market:
- Planned: 177 entries (53,5 GW)
- Approved: 61 entries (27,8 GW)
- Under construction: 15 entries (6 GW)
- Operational: 119 entries (19,4 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
- Country
- Zone/District
- City
- WGS84 coordinates
Turbines
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of turbines
- Total Power
Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
Status Data
- Status
- Commissioning Date
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vt5y8y
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917006036/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900