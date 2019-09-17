Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 17.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866131 ISIN: GB0002634946 Ticker-Symbol: BSP 
Tradegate
17.09.19
17:23 Uhr
6,650 Euro
+0,076
+1,16 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
BAE SYSTEMS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAE SYSTEMS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,536
6,710
21:03
6,598
6,708
21:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BAE SYSTEMS
BAE SYSTEMS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BAE SYSTEMS PLC6,650+1,16 %