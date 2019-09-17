Discovery Gold Corp.: Discovery Gold Corporation (GRN Holding Corporation) Adds, Baffour Asabere, to Its Strategic Advisory Board

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2019 / Discovery Gold Corporation. (OTC PINK:DCGD, the "Company"), which has announced a corporate name change to GRN Holding Corporation, is pleased to announce it has added international procurement expert Baffour Asabere as a member to its Strategic Advisory Board.

Mr. Asabere has been actively involved in international procurement and supply chain for nearly 15 years including the positions of buyer, procurement agent, and international supply chain manager at Walmart and Sam's club corporate. His key area of focus was as a Senior Buyer of Global leverage sourcing for Brazil, Mexico, and China. Mr. Asabere is a Prince in the Royal Family of Ghana.

"Mr. Asabere is a good friend, a dedicated family man, and extremely hard working. Instead of going back to live a life of luxury in his native country of Ghana, he decided to work in Corporate America, and for the last 15 years built a life of his own here. Coincidentally, prior to our involvement, the company (DCGD) had some development activity in Ghana, so I am glad to bring that connection back by adding Prince Baffour Asabere to the DCGD/GRN Holdings Team", commented Justin Costello, CEO of the Company.

Regarding the appointment to the Advisory Board, Mr. Asabere said: "I have been good friends with Justin and the rest of the DCGD/GRN team for a long time. It's an honor and my pleasure to be on the strategic advisory board. My 15 years of corporate experience and background provides me with a unique set of skills to propel the vision of the company. I look forward to supporting its future success."

About Discovery Gold Corporation

Discovery Gold Corporation (OTC PINK:DCGD) is a Nevada registered publicly traded company.

For more information, please contact:

Richard Hawkins

IR@grnholding.com

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

SOURCE: Discovery Gold Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560026/Discovery-Gold-Corporation-GRN-Holding-Corporation-Adds-Baffour-Asabere-to-Its-Strategic-Advisory-Board