Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 17.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 907912 ISIN: US2829141009 Ticker-Symbol: EGT 
Tradegate
16.09.19
16:04 Uhr
20,470 Euro
+0,270
+1,34 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
8X8 INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
8X8 INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,255
21,425
22:00
21,265
21,395
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
8X8
8X8 INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
8X8 INC20,470+1,34 %