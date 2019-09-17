Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 17.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JQR0  ISIN: CA75943L1058 Ticker-Symbol: EIY2 
Tradegate
17.09.19
21:53 Uhr
0,166 Euro
-0,004
-2,35 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RELAY MEDICAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RELAY MEDICAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,168
0,176
23:01
0,160
0,166
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RELAY MEDICAL
RELAY MEDICAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RELAY MEDICAL CORP0,166-2,35 %