Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 18.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NJPK ISIN: CH0038388911 Ticker-Symbol: SUL1 
Lang & Schwarz
17.09.19
22:51 Uhr
92,10 Euro
-1,13
-1,21 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SULZER AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SULZER AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
91,50
92,70
17.09.
96,10
96,15
17.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SULZER
SULZER AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SULZER AG92,10-1,21 %