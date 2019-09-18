

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the healthcare stocks that posted the biggest percentage decline on Tuesday.



1. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)



Onconova is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer.



Lost 15.29% to close Tuesday's (Sep.17) trading at $1.80.



News: No news



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:



-- A phase III pivotal trial with intravenous Rigosertib for high-risk second-line patients with Myelodysplastic Syndromes, dubbed INSPIRE, is underway. Enrollment in the trial is expected to be completed by the end of 2019, with top-line data anticipated in the first half of 2020 following full enrollment and 288 death events. -- In December 2018, Onconova applied to the FDA for a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) for a phase III trial of oral Rigosertib in combination with Azacitidine for treatment of first-line higher-risk Myelodysplastic syndrome patients. The Company expects completion of the FDA's SPA decision before the end of 2019.



Upcoming Event:



On September 19, 2019, the Company will make a presentation on Rigosertib at the RAS-Targeted Drug Discovery Summit.



2. Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV)



Plus Therapeutics, formerly Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The lead product candidate in the pipeline is DocePLUS, a complex, injectable, patented, albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal docetaxel.



Lost 14.52% to close Tuesday's trading at $7.95.



News: No news



Recent event:



-- A 1-for-50 reverse stock split was implemented and the stock began trading on a split-adjusted basis beginning on August 6, 2019.



Near-term Catalyst:



-- A phase II clinical trial protocol for DocePLUS in Small Cell Lung Cancer patients with the platinum-sensitive disease who progressed at least 60 days after initiation of first-line chemotherapy is expected to be submitted in the second half of 2019.



3. Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)



Leap Therapeutics is developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics. The Company's most advanced clinical candidate is DKN-01 in clinical trials in patients with esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.



Lost 14.29% to close Tuesday's trading at $1.56.



News: No news



Near-term Catalyst:



-- Updated clinical data from the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of DKN-01 as a monotherapy and in combination with paclitaxel in patients with advanced Epithelial Endometrial Cancer, Epithelial Ovarian Cancer, or Carcinosarcoma is expected to be presented at the International Gynecologic Cancer Society Annual Global Meeting on September 20, 2019.



4. Champions Oncology, Inc. (CSBR)



Champions Oncology is engaged in the development and sale of advanced technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs.



Lost 14.20% to close Tuesday's trading at $5.92.



News: No news



5. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX)



Salarius Pharma is a clinical-stage oncology company targeting the epigenetic causes of cancers.



Lost 14.08% to close Tuesday's trading at $5.92.



News: No news



Pipeline :



Seclidemstat is the lead drug candidate of Salarius and is currently being tested in a Phase 1 study for refractory or relapsed Ewing's sarcoma and a Phase 1 study for advanced Solid Tumors.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX