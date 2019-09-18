Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 18.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PN2U ISIN: US79400X1072 Ticker-Symbol: FP11 
Frankfurt
17.09.19
14:44 Uhr
6,132 Euro
-0,173
-2,74 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SALARIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SALARIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LEAP THERAPEUTICS
LEAP THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LEAP THERAPEUTICS INC1,647+6,25 %
SALARIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC6,132-2,74 %