Regulatory News:

LafargeHolcim (Paris:LHN) is increasing its efforts to further improve the carbon-efficiency of its products and solutions. The objective is to reduce annual CO 2 emissions in Europe by a further 15 percent like-for-like, representing 3 million tons1, by 2022. This will be achieved with an investment of CHF 160 million into advanced equipment as well as technologies to increase the use of low-carbon fuels and recycled materials in the company's processes and products. Further funds are earmarked for the introduction of new carbon-efficient materials and services. Over the next three years, LafargeHolcim will work on more than 80 projects across 19 European countries.

Marcel Cobuz, Region Head Europe: "We are cognizant of our impact on the environment and will remain at the forefront of efforts to mitigate climate change. With this investment in Europe, we are taking a further step to become more carbon-efficient. We are not only investing to reduce CO 2 in our own operations, but are also seeking the collaboration with our customers across the value-chain to improve the carbon efficiency of buildings and infrastructure throughout their lifecycle."

One of the key levers to improve carbon-efficiency is to integrate the principle of circular economy into the cement production process by using waste materials instead of fossil fuels and primary raw materials. In 2018, LafargeHolcim repurposed 11 million tons of waste materials including 2 million tons of non-recyclable plastics that would otherwise end up in e.g. landfills creating further CO 2 emissions. By stepping up its efforts in Europe the company aims at repurposing an additional 1.5 million tons of waste which would lead to avoiding 1 million tons of CO 2 per year.

As part of the roadmap, LafargeHolcim will also increase the use of mineral alternatives and waste materials. On average, LafargeHolcim already uses 4.5 million tons to replace clinker with by-products from other industries. It is during the production of clinker, the main component of cement, when most CO 2 emissions associated with cement occur. Additional efforts to replace clinker will allow the company to increase the CO 2 efficiency of its cements produced in Europe by 1 million tons.

Portfolio of low-carbon solutions to be expanded across Europe

In all countries, LafargeHolcim is working on products and services to help its customers improve the carbon efficiency of buildings and infrastructure across their lifecycle. In France, for example, the company has recently launched Lafarge360, a new integrated offer that includes scoring and carbon footprint modelling enabling customers to make informed decisions around the environmental impact of their project. Furthermore, low-carbon products are designed in France, Poland and Romania for soil stabilizations ensuring a better life cycle assessment of the road structure. The company is also working on masonry cements in France and Romania with a carbon footprint that is 50 percent lower than pure cement while ensuring enhanced properties like workability or wall adhesion. With Airium LafargeHolcim has developed an innovative, safe, green, durable and affordable insulation alternative to traditional insulation. Priority countries for this solution include France, Austria, Switzerland and Poland.

LafargeHolcim is a preferred building materials partner for low-carbon construction solutions. Its innovative concrete and cement products allow for CO 2 savings of up to 70 percent compared to standard Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) products. The company is committed to continuous carbon intensity reduction of its portfolio, as demonstrated by its leadership position on carbon efficiency (576kg CO 2 ton of cementitious material in 2018) as well as an ambitious 2030 target (520kg CO 2 per ton of cementitious material) aligned with the 2°C scenario of the Paris COP21 climate agreement.

To find out more about LafargeHolcim's unique perspective on sustainability in the building materials industry, make sure you subscribe to Material Talks for cutting-edge technology, breakthrough innovation and pioneering achievements that will make the built environment more sustainable. Subscribe here.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim is the global leader in building materials and solutions. We are active in four business segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete and Solutions Products.

With leading positions in all regions of the world and a balanced portfolio between developing and mature markets, LafargeHolcim offers a broad range of high-quality building materials and solutions. LafargeHolcim experts solve the challenges that customers face around the world, whether they are building individual homes or major infrastructure projects. Demand for LafargeHolcim materials and solutions is driven by global population growth, urbanization, improved living standards and sustainable construction. Around 75,000 people work for the company in around 80 countries.

More information is available onwww.lafargeholcim.com

Follow us on Twitter @LafargeHolcim

1 Metric tons. This applies to all citations in this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917006051/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations: media@lafargeholcim.com

+41 (0) 58 858 87 10

Investor Relations: investor.relations@lafargeholcim.com

+41 (0) 58 858 87 87