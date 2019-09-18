GTA Gene chain has been leading the largest genetic scientific revolution in Human History for better linking life and fortune

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2019 / When there is life, there are genes. Before modern scientists discovered genes, human has embarked on a long journey to seek the truth of ourselves with an unyielding spirit, but that journey didn't lead us to supreme enlightenment, instead human always get stuck in the bewilderment under the control of the "Hands of God". Who are you? Do you know yourself? 23 pairs of chromosomes, 25,000 gene coding, 3 billion base-pairs, according to genetic science, you are no more than a set of genetic data.

The discovery of genes makes it easy for human to explore the mystery of life. Since then, human can have brought some complex life phenomena to light; With the continuous progress of modern technology, the emergence of gene sequencing technology can empower us to regulate life process by deciphering life codes. It's not rare to see, on the one hand, human can prevent disease in advance by using gene sequencing technology, on the other hand, human unfortunately missed the best time to employ genetic science.

The GTA project from Australia believes that it is necessary for human individuals to complete a genome-wide test to obtain full-cycle health information and a personalized precision medical plan. While, for the whole human society, data accumulated from gene sequencing will also have profound implications in biopharmaceuticals, precision medicine, and genetic research. However, short of human genome data is a problem we have to face up to and a biggest obstacle standing in the way of genetic technology.

How to encourage more people to accept gene sequencing and data storage, and how to protect user privacy and ensure data sovereignty, GTA made a bold and disruptive attempt. By combining advanced gene sequencing technology and blockchain storage technology, it adopted unique blockchain incentive mechanism to quickly attract individual users, gene sequencing companies, medical, pharmaceutical, health services and other data applications on the same platform, as a result of which, a gold mine of gene data storage and application has been built with a global genetic data storage as the core and profound application value. GTA's innovative approach not only provided human with an effective way to understand themselves scientifically, but also untapped a blue ocean market of gene storage applications valued at hundreds of billions of dollars.

GTA's whole genome sequencing technology can detect 3 billion base-pairs covering all genes of the human body, and users will get a detailed test results (including 84 precision medications, 202 diseases risks, 89 trait genes, 4011 single gene diseases; food intolerance, drug intolerance, nutrient metabolism, trace element absorption; high incidence of tumor risk, family genetic risk; risk of genetic mutation) to take targeted preventive measures for health risks. All stored data will be stored in the GTA in encrypted way and can be accessed by the user as they wish.

GTA will also leverage genetic technology to analyze the whole-genome phenotype data stored by users, so that provide massive data support for institutions such as precision pharmaceuticals, precision medicine, scientific research, and health management, etc. Among them, gene sequencing, storage customers, alliance members, super nodes, data centers, research users and other participants will form a complete business closed loop, from which each partner can get benefit. What's more worth mentioning is that YottaChain, who is in charge of storage for GTA, is the most professional blockchain storage public chain in the world, and has reached the world's leading level in terms of data reliability and security.

GTA stands for "Gene Technology Alliance", has already distributed genetic data storage and application services on a global scale. Hon. Henry Palaszczuk is former Misiter and Member of parliament of Queensland for so many years, the chairman of the GTA Foundation, who is responsible for overall management and major decision making at GTA; Mr. Edvard Moser is the vice chairman of the GTA Foundation, who is in charge of genetic technology, stem cell technology research and applications at GTA. He won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2014.

Upholding the principles of collaboration, openness, trust, security, and authentic right and aiming to link life and fortune, GTA is launching a mass synergy on a global scale driven by genetic technology to spur the rapid development of genetic technology and lead a momentous genetic scientific revolution.

