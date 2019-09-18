The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 18.09.2019

TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA XFRA USG2583XAA93 CSN ISLAND XI 09/19 REGS BD02 BON USD N

CA ZYNF XFRA XS0480875318 DT.BK.LON. CLN 10/29 BD02 BON USD N

CA XFRA XS1112767220 NRW.BANK MTI 14/19 DL BD02 BON USD N

CA XFRA XS1112845638 TOTAL CAP.CA. 14/19 MTN BD02 BON AUD N

CA 24GN XFRA IM00BYT32K14 VELTYCO GROUP PLC EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA TM9 XFRA US8960475031 TRIBUNE MEDIA CO.A DL-001 EQ00 EQU EUR N