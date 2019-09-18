Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 18.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KBRS ISIN: US8960475031 Ticker-Symbol: TM9 
Frankfurt
18.09.19
08:04 Uhr
41,645 Euro
-0,200
-0,48 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRIBUNE MEDIA COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRIBUNE MEDIA COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,735
42,515
08:20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TRIBUNE MEDIA
TRIBUNE MEDIA COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRIBUNE MEDIA COMPANY41,645-0,48 %
VELTYCO GROUP PLC0,0310,00 %