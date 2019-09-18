Joseph Hood, PR Manager Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mhi-pr@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860

Doha, Qatar, Sept 18, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (KAHRAMAA), Qatar Electricity & Water Company (QEWC) and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) have signed today a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the implementation of an internship-based education and training program in Japan for engineers from QEWC and KAHRAMAA.The signing ceremony which was held today in Doha was witnessed by His Excellency Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs.The MOU was signed by His Excellency Mr. Essa Hilal Al-Kuwari, President of KAHRAMAA, Mr. Fahad Hamad Al-Mohannadi, General Manager and Managing Director of QEWC, and Mr. Ken Kawai, President & CEO of MHPS.Under the terms of the MOU, young engineers from KAHRAMAA and QEWC will serve as interns at MHPS' Takasago Works in Hyogo Prefecture and other locations in Japan. Through a combination of classroom education and on-the-job training, the interns will gain relevant knowledge, skills, and experience in addressing complex situations in their dealings with advanced power generation technologies.The internship program is being established in line with MHPS' support for the development of Qatari technical experts in power technology. MHPS, which supplies Qatar with high-reliability thermal power generation systems, views the internship program as an opportunity to further strengthen the ties between the three companies.Qatar is presently focusing its resources into the creation and enhancement of a broad range of new industrial infrastructure to meet the demand for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and to help achieve the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.As part of that effort, large-scale power generation and desalination projects are presently underway. As part of strengthening the infrastructure, MHPS concluded last year a second long-term service agreement (LTSA) covering eight of its M701F gas turbines in operation in the gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power generation facility of the Independent Water and Power Project (IWPP) in Ras Laffan Industrial City.As KAHRAMAA and QEWC together provide indispensable support to enable stable power generation, the conclusion of the new MOU with MHPS is of great significance.About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS), headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, is a joint venture formed in February 2014 by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Hitachi, Ltd. integrating their operations in thermal power generation systems and other related businesses. MHPS today ranks among the world's leading suppliers of equipment and services to the power generation market, backed by 100 billion yen in capital and approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. The Company's products include GTCC (gas turbine combined-cycle) and IGCC (integrated coal gasification combined-cycle) power plants, gas/coal/oil-fired (steam) power plants, boilers, generators, gas and steam turbines, geothermal power plants, AQCS (air quality control systems), power plant peripheral equipment, digital solutions and solid-oxide fuel cells (SOFC).For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.Source: Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.