Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Launches Configurable, High-Frequency Sub-PMICs Powering Latest Mobile Processors

The new power management family reduces solution size up to 40 percent, with less than half of the external components of competing solutions

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2019 / Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a leading provider of power management, charging, AC/DC power conversion, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, today introduced a new power management product family of four new sub-PMICs that offer best-in-class transient response and in-circuit digital programmability, in a smaller form factor than current market solutions.

The new product family of Buck converters, which consists of the DA9217, DA9220, DA9121 and the DA9122, represents Dialog's first sub-PMIC family with a 4MHz switching frequency that reduces inductor size and height to allow use of smaller external components. The devices are ideal for ARM(R) Cortex based multi-core application processors and high-performance SoCs, FPGAs and GPUs, which enable developers to fit a 6 to 10 Amp power solution into limited board areas of next-generation devices spanning smartphones, tablets, notebooks PCs, DSLR cameras, solid state drives and more.

The devices drive higher efficiency without sacrificing functionality, simplifying complex system sequencing with digital programmability and configurability, for a seamless interface to the system microcontroller depending on the system requirements. The devices can support a single output up to 6 Amp / 10 Amp or dual outputs up to 3 Amp /5 Amp per output, making it ideal for the latest 7nm based SoCs.

Leveraging Dialog's power conversion prowess, the devices were optimized for users requiring high current with maximum efficiency. The sub-PMICs can run from a single cell Li-ion battery, 3.3V or 5V power supplies. The I2C interface enables dynamic voltage control to optimize power savings and performance, while the fault protection features also provide overvoltage, overcurrent and thermal shutdown protection.

"Designers continue to face new challenges with each passing year when it comes to power consumption and system size but are often forced to trade one feature for another," said Scott Brown, VP Marketing of Dialog's Advanced Mixed-Signal Business Group. "These new devices are addressing these challenges head on which continue to demonstrate Dialog's leadership within configurable power management solutions."

For more information on the product family, please visit:

https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/products/power-management/pmics/da9122

https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/products/power-management/pmics/da9121

https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/products/power-management/pmics/da9217

https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/products/power-management/pmics/da9220

Media Contact:

Mark Tyndall

SVP Corporate Development & Strategy

Dialog Semiconductor

Phone: +1 (408) 845 8520

mark.tyndalll@diasemi.com

Web: www.dialog-semiconductor.com

Twitter: @DialogSemi



About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today's leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog's decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment it operates in. Dialog Semiconductor Plc is headquartered near London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2018, it had approximately $1.44 billion in revenue and was one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 2,100 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax.

For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.

Contact:

Jose Cano

Director, Investor Relations

jose.cano@diasemi.com

+44(0)1793756961

