Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal recognized in DJSI for the second consecutive year 18-Sep-2019 / 09:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 18 September 2019 Polymetal International plc Polymetal recognized in DJSI for the second consecutive year According to Dow Jones Sustainability Index ("DJSI"), Polymetal is one of 18 sustainability leaders in the metals and mining industry included in index series. Polymetal is one of the 3 metals and mining companies, and the only Russian company, recognized in DJSI Emerging Markets. Following the annual sustainability assessment conducted by RobecoSAM, Polymetal's overall sustainability score has improved by 4 points compared to the previous year. The annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment, conducted by RobecoSAM, serves as the framework for measuring corporate sustainability performance for the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Earlier in September 2019, Polymetal was reaffirmed as a member of the FTSE4Good Index Series following the FTSE4Good Index Review in this June. About DJSI The Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index comprises emerging-market sustainability leaders as identified by RobecoSAM. It aims to represent the top 10% of the largest 800 companies in 20 emerging markets based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria. For more information on DJSI, visit www.sustainability-indices.com [1]. About Polymetal Polymetal International plc (LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY, ADR: AUCOY) (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-20 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield. Polymetal supports the UN Global Compact, EITI, CDP, Cyanide Code and Global Reporting Initiative. The Company's sustainability performance is regularly assessed by numerous ratings agencies, such as RobecoSAM, MSCI, FTSE Russell, Sustainalytics, ISS-oekom and others. To learn more about Polymetal's sustainability initiatives, please visit https://www.polymetalinternational.com/en/sustainability [2] or see the Company's latest sustainability report "Integrating Sustainability Throughout". 