AEDAS Homes S.A.U.: AEDAS Homes reaches a new milestone: more than 3,000 units sold

The total revenue generated by the sale of these 3,039 units

comes to well over €1 billion

Out of this total, 2,583 units, with a total value of €940 million,

are pending delivery, covering 93% of the company's 2019 deliveries,

62% of 2020 and 21% of 2021





David Martínez, CEO of AEDAS Homes: "Demand is solid when you combine a good location, a quality product and the right price"

September 2019.- AEDAS Homes , a leading residential developer in Spain's new real estate cycle, has reached a new milestone in its history: passing the mark of more than 3,000 accumulated sales, excluding turnkey Build-to-Rent units. With these sales transactions with private clients, the company has brought in total revenues of €1.055 billion.

As of 31 August, the residential developer has reported a total of 3,039 sales-more than 55% of all the product it currently has on the market-and is recording sales levels that are similar to previous years. These solid figures come just two years after the homebuilder put its first developments on the market.

Of the total homes sold, 2,583 units-with a total value of €940 million-are still pending delivery and cover 93% of the company's deliveries in 2019, 62% of 2020 and 21% of 2021. This translates into roughly €400 million in 2019, the first year in which the developer will deliver more than 1,000 homes.

"Demand is solid when you combine three key factors: a good location, a quality product and a price that is responsive to demand," explained David Martínez, CEO of AEDAS Homes, as he praised the company's privileged position in the sector. Likewise, the CEO highlighted the "excellent work" that the listed homebuilder's team is doing to achieve the targets set out in its Business Plan.

Attachment