Marwan Lahoud will succeed Thierry Letailleur as Chairman of the Executive Board of ACE Management, a subsidiary of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), to accelerate its development and expand its global footprint.

Marwan Lahoud will succeed Thierry Letailleur, founder of ACE Management. This succession is in-line with the strategy to expand the geographical reach of the specialised asset management company and is also part of the gradual integration of ACE Management into Tikehau Capital.

Thierry Letailleur commented: "The energy instilled by Tikehau Capital, particularly around international expansion, will enable ACE Management to target a new chapter of growth. The expertise acquired and developed over the past 20 years by ACE Management's teams in the aeronautics, defence and cyber-security sectors will therefore be able to be more widely utilised with this strategy."

Marwan Lahoud said: "This new phase of growth will build on Tikehau Capital's strong entrepreneurial spirit, combined with the acute industry knowledge of the ACE Management teams created by Thierry Letailleur. The relevance and robustness of ACE Management's sector fund model makes accelerating its international development achievable."

The composition of the Executive Board will remain unchanged. Guillaume Benhamou, with his strong experience at Tikehau Capital, will work alongside Gilles Daguet and Erwin Yonnet who will continue to provide their experience acquired at ACE Management coupled with their in-depth knowledge of the portfolio. Marwan Lahoud will be replaced as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ACE Management by Christian de Labriffe, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Tikehau Capital. The appointment will be effective at the end of 2019.

About Tikehau Capital:

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €23.4 bn of assets under management and shareholders' equity of €3.0 bn (as at 31 March 2019, plus amount of June 2019 capital increase). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiaries, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs more than 480 staff (as at 31 March 2019) in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

About ACE Management:

ACE Management (subsidiary of Tikehau Capital) is an asset management company with 20 years' experience in industry and innovation capital investment. The company manages 3 main sectorial fund ranges representing €500 million of capital: aerospace (Aerofund), cybersecurity/defence (Brienne) and maritime (Atalaya). Investors of funds managed by ACE Management are leading industrial companies, institutional investors as well as Regions.

Further information: www.acemanagement.fr

