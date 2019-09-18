NHS Wales selects RLDatix to drive national patient safety initiative

Software platform to power robust analytics and nationwide distribution of critical patient safety trends

LONDON and CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NHS Wales has selected RLDatix, the leading global provider of intelligent patient safety solutions, to implement a comprehensive risk and compliance management solution for its Once for Wales Concerns Management System, that will standardise patient safety approaches and share critical trends, insights and recommendations across the nation.

"This partnership with RLDatix is an important next step in our patient safety evolution," said Jonathan Webb, who led the procurement project as Head of Safety & Learning at NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership. "This project demonstrates the future of healthcare in Wales, and it is exciting to be a part of such a pioneering vision."

RLDatix's leading software technology, DatixCloudIQ, will capture and standardise granular patient safety data from across NHS Wales, then distribute those insights to the country's seven health boards to drive local improvements.

DatixCloudIQ supports a robust suite of business intelligence and advanced analytics modules, enabling NHS Wales to intuitively configure the software based on evolving needs, assess and benchmark data more effectively and efficiently implement evidence-based safety improvements. Additionally, the solution's new and innovative business intelligence tool will surface actionable insights from oceans of data collected throughout the healthcare system, making it easy for providers to trend analysis and simplify reporting.

"RLDatix will enable a widespread community of providers and healthcare organisations to truly work as one entity to achieve measurable improvements to the safety and well-being of the patients we serve," said Claire Bevan, Interim Executive Programme Lead for the Once for Wales system and Director of Quality & Nursing at the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust.

The NHS Wales programme team and a specially selected team from RLDatix will implement a smooth roll out of functionality across all organisations.

"The ability to collate local data to inform nationwide improvements is a huge step forward in our vision of a world where patients have access to the safest care possible," said Jeff Surges, CEO of RLDatix. "The foresight shown by the leadership of NHS Wales to improve quality and patient safety through this project cannot be overstated. We are very proud to be partnering with NHS Wales on this journey."

About RLDatix

RLDatix is on a mission to change healthcare. We help organisations drive safer, more efficient care by providing governance, risk and compliance tools that drive overall improvement and safety. Our suite of cloud-based software helps organisations report on adverse events, reduce healthcare-acquired infections and ensure patient safety learnings are implemented across the continuum of care. With over 3,000 customers in 19 countries, RLDatix software protects hundreds of millions of patients around the world. For more information, visit rldatix.com.

About NHS Wales

NHS Wales is the publicly funded National Health Service of Wales, providing healthcare to 3 million people who live in the country. The NHS has a key principle which is that good healthcare should be available to all, regardless of wealth.

About the Once for Wales Programme

The Once for Wales Concerns Management System programme is hosted by the Welsh Risk Pool and supported by Welsh Government and will provide integrated functionality to support a range of essential patient safety & experience functions:

Incidents Reporting & Investigation

Complaints Management & Investigation

PTR & Redress Case Management

Claims Management

Learning from Deaths (Mortality Reviews, link to Medical Examiner activity)

Intelligent Monitoring & Quality Indicator Dashboards

Safety Alerts Management & Compliance Log

Professional Regulatory Referrals Case Management

Safeguarding (adults & children) Referrals Log

Serious Incident Notification & Closure Portal

WRP Reimbursement Requests Portal

Healthcare Risk Management (Risk Register, Board Assurance Framework)

The programme includes facilitating access to the patient safety & experience functions for primary care services including GP Practices, NHS Dentists, NHS Optometrists and Specialist Primary Care Services.

