Adam D. Tihany Confirmed as Keynote Speaker at Cruise Ship Interiors Expo Europe

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The first six high profile speakers have been confirmed for the inaugural Cruise Ship Interiors Expo Europe conference, which debuts at Fira Barcelona between 4-5th December, 2019.

Leaders from across the sector are being lined up to give inspirational and thought-provoking presentations at the CSIE event, raising the key opportunities and challenges facing interior designers, architects, outfitters, shipyards and interior suppliers working in both newbuilding and refurbishment.

Toby Walters, CEO of event organiser Elite Exhibitions, says: "This will be a world-class conference that nobody in the industry will want to miss. Revealing the first six speakers offers a taste of what is still to come."

Confirmed names on what promises to be a hugely impressive line-up include Adam D. Tihany, Principle and Founder of Tihany Design, who has worked on some of the most striking concepts for both large and small cruise brands, including Costa, Cunard, Holland America and Seabourn. He will be joined by another inspirational designer, Greg Walton, CEO and Founding Partner of Studio DADO, who has over 30 years of experience working in the cruise industry and Anne Mari Gullikstad, CEO of YSA Design, whose projects have included some of the industry's most spectacular cruise ships for P&O, Disney and Seven Seas.

Also on the platform will be Mike Oliver, Co-owner and chairman of interior refurbishment specialists Trimline which has been a leading cruise industry contractor for almost five decades. Another highly experienced UK-based professional, Andy Yuill, Managing Director of leading ferry and cruise ship design consultancy, SMC Design, will be sharing some of the secrets of his success at the Conference, as will Peter Joehnk, Managing Partner of JOI Designs, one of the largest interior design practices in Europe.

Walters adds, "Each and every conference session is being curated to ensure that the event is comprehensive and highly topical for the ocean, river and expedition cruise markets. More speakers set to be announced over the next few weeks, so watch this space!"

Cruise Ship Interiors Expo Europe aims to build on the tremendous success of the inaugural Cruise Ship Interiors Expo America conference, which took place in Miami in June this year. This was the world's first conference and exhibition that focused exclusively on interior design, architecture and outfitting in the cruise sector and was attended by over 3,500 industry professionals.

