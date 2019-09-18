Parks Associates: Broadband households with residential security will exceed 15% in the UK, 9% in France, and 10% in Spain by 2023

CONNECTIONS Europe features insights on smart home and security from F-Secure, Universal Electronics, Robert Bosch Smart Home GmbH, Deutsche Telekom AG, and more

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2019 also notes more than 10% of Spanish broadband households and 9% of French broadband households will have residential security systems by 2023.



According to Parks Associates, nontraditional security systems include homes with professionally installed systems that no longer subscribe to professional monitoring services and installed security systems that do not comply with the full professional security industry standards, which may include some DIY systems.

The research firm will address new business models, consumer engagement strategies, and value-added services at CONNECTIONS Europe: Strategies for Security and Smart Home , 19-20 November at the Amsterdam Marriott Hotel.

Conference sponsors include Alarm.com, ASSA ABLOY, Ayla Networks, Bitdefender, ULE Alliance, Universal Electronics, and Wi-Charge.

"The residential security industry in Europe is facing significant disruption as smart home solutions that blend security with new value-added features enter the market," said Dina Abdelrazik , Senior Analyst, Parks Associates. "The addition of interactive services in particular is increasing product revenue and service income and staunching customer churn. These non-traditional solutions will drive steady growth in this sector for the next five years."

Keynotes:

Santeri Kangas, CTO, CUJO AI

Charlie Kindel, Chief Product and Technology Officer, SnapAV

Thomas Rockmann, VP, Consumer IoT, Deutsche Telekom AG

Patrice Slupowski, SVP Digital Innovation, Orange

Speakers:

Gil Adato, VP, Digital Health/IoT, Philips

Cornel Ciocirlan, CTO EMEA & VP Product Management, Commscope

Tom Gaffney, Principal Consultant, F-Secure

Arsham Hatambeiki, SVP Product & Technology, Universal Electronics Inc.

Arjen Noorbergen, Founder and CEO, Olisto

Steve Oetegenn, President & COO, Verimatrix

Prashanth Shetty, CMO, Ayla Networks

Razvan Todor, Director, Connected Home Security, Bitdefender

Gabriel Wetzel, CEO, Robert Bosch Smart Home GmbH

About CONNECTIONS Europe

CONNECTIONS Europe is an executive conference focused on innovative business models, industry partnerships, and technology advancements for smart home solutions and value-added services.

