Parks Associates: Broadband households with residential security will exceed 15% in the UK, 9% in France, and 10% in Spain by 2023

CONNECTIONS Europe features insights on smart home and security from F-Secure, Universal Electronics, Robert Bosch Smart Home GmbH, Deutsche Telekom AG, and more
DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2019 also notes more than 10% of Spanish broadband households and 9% of French broadband households will have residential security systems by 2023.
According to Parks Associates, nontraditional security systems include homes with professionally installed systems that no longer subscribe to professional monitoring services and installed security systems that do not comply with the full professional security industry standards, which may include some DIY systems.
The research firm will address new business models, consumer engagement strategies, and value-added services at CONNECTIONS Europe: Strategies for Security and Smart Home, 19-20 November at the Amsterdam Marriott Hotel.
Conference sponsorsinclude Alarm.com, ASSA ABLOY, Ayla Networks, Bitdefender, ULE Alliance, Universal Electronics, and Wi-Charge.
"The residential security industry in Europe is facing significant disruption as smart home solutions that blend security with new value-added features enter the market," said Dina Abdelrazik, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates. "The addition of interactive services in particular is increasing product revenue and service income and staunching customer churn. These non-traditional solutions will drive steady growth in this sector for the next five years."
Keynotes:
- Santeri Kangas, CTO, CUJO AI
- Charlie Kindel, Chief Product and Technology Officer, SnapAV
- Thomas Rockmann, VP, Consumer IoT, Deutsche Telekom AG
- Patrice Slupowski, SVP Digital Innovation, Orange
Speakers:
- Gil Adato, VP, Digital Health/IoT, Philips
- Cornel Ciocirlan, CTO EMEA & VP Product Management, Commscope
- Tom Gaffney, Principal Consultant, F-Secure
- Arsham Hatambeiki, SVP Product & Technology, Universal Electronics Inc.
- Arjen Noorbergen, Founder and CEO, Olisto
- Steve Oetegenn, President & COO, Verimatrix
- Prashanth Shetty, CMO, Ayla Networks
- Razvan Todor, Director, Connected Home Security, Bitdefender
- Gabriel Wetzel, CEO, Robert Bosch Smart Home GmbH
About CONNECTIONS Europe
CONNECTIONS Europe is an executive conference focused on innovative business models, industry partnerships, and technology advancements for smart home solutions and value-added services.
