Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 18.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AHZ7 ISIN: US78409V1044 Ticker-Symbol: MHL 
Stuttgart
18.09.19
08:02 Uhr
230,05 Euro
-1,10
-0,48 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
S&P GLOBAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
S&P GLOBAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
230,70
232,75
11:32
229,60
234,10
11:27
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
S&P GLOBAL
S&P GLOBAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
S&P GLOBAL INC230,05-0,48 %