Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 18.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0QZWA ISIN: IM00B292WR19 Ticker-Symbol: HA3 
Stuttgart
18.09.19
10:50 Uhr
0,048 Euro
-0,003
-5,48 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETRO MATAD LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETRO MATAD LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PETRO MATAD
PETRO MATAD LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PETRO MATAD LIMITED0,048-5,48 %