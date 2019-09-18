Press release

Stockholm 18 September 2019

Nomination Committee for SEB appointed

SEB's Annual General Meeting will be held on Monday, 23 March 2020.

The Nomination Committee members are:

Petra Hedengran, Investor, Chairman

Magnus Billing, Alecta

Lars Heikensten, Trygg-Stiftelsen

Johan Sidenmark, AMF

Marcus Wallenberg, Chairman of the Board, SEB

The shareholders having appointed members of the Nomination Committee together represent approximately 36,1 per cent of the voting rights for all shares in the Bank.

The SEB Board has appointed Sven Nyman additional member of the Committee.

The Nomination Committee will prepare a proposal for Directors etc. to be presented to the Annual General Meeting 2020 for decision. The matters to be dealt with by the Nomination Committee are described on www.sebgroup.com under the heading 'Annual General Meeting'.

A shareholder who would like to submit a proposal to the Nomination Committee can do so by e-mail to nomination.committee@seb.se or by ordinary mail under the address Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, Nomination Committee, Att: Ulf Thornander, KA1, 106 40 Stockholm, by Tuesday 7 January 2020 at the latest.

For further information, please contact

Christoffer Geijer, Head of Investor Relations

+46(0)8-763 8319

christoffer.geijer@seb.se (mailto:christoffer.geijer@seb.se) Press contact

Frank Hojem, Head of Media Relations

+46(0)8-763 9947

frank.hojem@seb.se (mailto:frank.hojem@seb.se)



