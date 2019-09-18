RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, September 18
18 September 2019
RIGHTMOVE PLC
DIRECTOR / PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS
Rightmove plc announces that Peter Brooks-Johnson, Chief Executive, exercised options, due to expire by March 2020, and completed a related share sale on 17 September 2019. In addition Robyn Perriss, Finance Director, exercised options and completed a related share sale on the same date. Following these transactions, Peter has a beneficial shareholding of 2,014,553 shares and Robyn has a beneficial shareholding of 267,991 shares.
Name and contact number for enquiries:
Sandra Odell
Company Secretary
01908 712058
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Peter Brooks-Johnson
|2.
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial Notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Rightmove plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
|4.
|Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of financial instrument
Identification code:
|Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
|b)
|Nature of transaction
|Exercise of options and
1. sale of Deferred Shares awarded on 01/03/2017
2. sale of Performance Shares awarded on 02/03/2015
3. sale of shares to cover tax and other deductions under an Unapproved Option granted 05/03/2010; and
4. retention of remaining shares under above Unapproved Option .
|c)
|Prices and volumes
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|1.
|GBP5.416036
|61,410
|GBP332,598.7707
|2.
|GBP5.416036
|254,510
|GBP1,378,435.3220
|3.
|GBP5.416036
|217,280
|GBP1,176,796.3020
|4.
|Not applicable
|243,060
|GBP0 - shares retained
|d)
|Aggregated information:
Transactions reported individually, not in aggregate.
|Price
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|e)
|Date of transaction
|17 September 2019
|f)
|Place of transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|g)
|Shareholder post transaction
|2,014,553 shares (0.228% of issued share capital)
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Robyn Perriss
|2.
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Finance Director
|b)
|Initial Notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Rightmove plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
|4.
|Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of financial instrument
Identification code:
|Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
|b)
|Nature of transaction
|Exercise of options and
1. sale of Deferred Shares awarded on 01/03/2017
2. sale of Performance Shares awarded on 01/03/2016, and
3. retention of 50% of the balance of Performance Shares after tax and related transaction costs.
|c)
|Prices and volumes
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|1.
|GBP5.416036
|48,580
|GBP263,111.0288
|2.
|GBP5.416036
|74,830
|GBP405,281.9738
|3.
|Not applicable
|26,841
|GBP0 - shares retained
|d)
|Aggregated information:
Transactions reported individually, not in aggregate.
|Price
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|e)
|Date of transaction
|17 September 2019
|f)
|Place of transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|g)
|Shareholder post transaction
|267,991 shares (0.030% of issued share capital)