Mittwoch, 18.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: A2NB0W ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA 
Tradegate
16.09.19
11:04 Uhr
6,145 Euro
-0,012
-0,19 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,078
6,221
11:23
6,110
6,205
11:20
18.09.2019 | 10:16
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, September 18

18 September 2019

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR / PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

Rightmove plc announces that Peter Brooks-Johnson, Chief Executive, exercised options, due to expire by March 2020, and completed a related share sale on 17 September 2019. In addition Robyn Perriss, Finance Director, exercised options and completed a related share sale on the same date. Following these transactions, Peter has a beneficial shareholding of 2,014,553 shares and Robyn has a beneficial shareholding of 267,991 shares.

Name and contact number for enquiries:

Sandra Odell

Company Secretary

01908 712058

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NamePeter Brooks-Johnson
2.Reason for notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer
b)Initial Notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
a)NameRightmove plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of financial instrument
Identification code:		Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
b)Nature of transactionExercise of options and
1. sale of Deferred Shares awarded on 01/03/2017
2. sale of Performance Shares awarded on 02/03/2015
3. sale of shares to cover tax and other deductions under an Unapproved Option granted 05/03/2010; and
4. retention of remaining shares under above Unapproved Option .
c)Prices and volumesPriceVolumeTotal
1.GBP5.41603661,410GBP332,598.7707
2.GBP5.416036254,510GBP1,378,435.3220
3.GBP5.416036217,280GBP1,176,796.3020
4.Not applicable243,060GBP0 - shares retained
d)Aggregated information:
Transactions reported individually, not in aggregate.		PriceTotal
---
e)Date of transaction17 September 2019
f)Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
g)Shareholder post transaction2,014,553 shares (0.228% of issued share capital)

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameRobyn Perriss
2.Reason for notification
a)Position/statusFinance Director
b)Initial Notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
a)NameRightmove plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of financial instrument
Identification code:		Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
b)Nature of transactionExercise of options and
1. sale of Deferred Shares awarded on 01/03/2017
2. sale of Performance Shares awarded on 01/03/2016, and
3. retention of 50% of the balance of Performance Shares after tax and related transaction costs.
c)Prices and volumesPriceVolumeTotal
1.GBP5.41603648,580GBP263,111.0288
2.GBP5.41603674,830GBP405,281.9738
3.Not applicable 26,841GBP0 - shares retained
d)Aggregated information:
Transactions reported individually, not in aggregate.		PriceTotal
---
e)Date of transaction17 September 2019
f)Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
g)Shareholder post transaction267,991 shares (0.030% of issued share capital)

