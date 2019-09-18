Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 18.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 4941 ISIN: INE860A01027 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P BSE SENSEX
1-Jahres-Chart
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
APERAM
APERAM SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APERAM SA24,610+0,24 %
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LTD--