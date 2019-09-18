Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has expanded its leadership team in France, naming Katell Pouliquen as Head of Claims, Louis du Ché as Head of Property and Ludovic Ruiller as Head of Environmental.

"We are pleased to begin expanding our team in Paris with three individuals who are exceptionally well equipped to bring to market the strong value that resides in BHSI's underwriting expertise, claims excellence, and financial strength," said François-Xavier d'Huart, Country Manager for France, BHSI. "We look forward to continuing to round out our team and our capabilities in France and throughout Europe."

Katell Pouliquen has been honing her claims expertise for more than 15 years. She spent the majority of her career moving through increasingly senior claims positions at AIG Europe in Paris, where she was most recently Deputy Head of Claims. She holds one master's degree in Insurance Law from the University of Paris Créteil, and another in Law and Social Sciences from University La Sorbonne.

Louis du Ché comes to his role as Head of Property with more than a decade of insurance industry experience. He was most recently Global Property Manager, Benelux, at AIG Europe Limited. Prior to that, he held increasingly senior roles in property insurance at other major insurers in France. He earned a master's degree and European Bachelor of Science in Business degree from the Ecole Supérieure d'Assurances (ESA).

Ludovic Ruiller brings to BHSI nearly 20 years of experience in the environmental field, spanning both technical consulting and underwriting. He was most recently Environmental Risks Line Manager, France Benelux, at Axa XL. Before that, he spent 12 years specializing in environmental risk underwriting at AIG Europe and ASSURPOL in France. He holds a master's degree in Environmental Engineering from Ecole des Métiers de l'Environnement in Rennes, and a bachelor's degree in Biology Ecosystems from the University of Rennes I.

BHSI's initial focus in France is on large and upper middle market customers. The company will continue to expand product offerings in France, with construction, casualty and executive professional lines capabilities expected to launch soon.

The BHSI office in Paris is located at:

88 92 Avenue Charles de Gaulle

92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine

France

