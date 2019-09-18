INDUSTRY From Needs to Solutions: Industry 4.0 meets in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the aim of covering the entire value chain and providing smart manufacturing solutions, INDUSTRY, the advanced manufacturing trade fair organised by Fira de Barcelona, continues in its commitment to incorporating more sectors into the event. It will have eight areas that will encompass most of the technologies covered by what is known as Industry 4.0: machine tools (every other year), connectivity and data, 3D printing, plastic transformation, automation and robotics, moulds and dies, new materials, design and services. The event will take place from 29th to 31st October at the Gran Via venue.

INDUSTRY will include an exhibition area where the participating companies will show visitors their new products; an innovation arena with the most cutting-edge applications; a networking space with an extensive programme of B2B meetings for international companies; as well as a knowledge area with the following four congresses to be held: Max, Barcelona Cybersecurity Congress, IN(3D)TALKS and Ayri11.

Max will focus on advanced manufacturing and the benefits it can bring in aspects such as efficiency, products, business and talent. Among the main speakers are Jorge Calvo, vice-dean and professor at the Golbis Business School in Tokyo, and Daniel Pastrana, director of DHL's B2C Product.

As regards the Barcelona Cybersecurity Congress, this event will focus its second edition on the security of the industry, with its most significant speakers to include Javier Lesaca, professor at the George Washington University School of Media and Public Affairs and expert in the communication strategy of the so-called Islamic State, and Pedro Pablo Pérez, CEO of Telefónica's Business Security Unit.

3D printing will continue to be of great importance in this edition with IN(3D)TALKS, providing a platform for companies using this technology. Paolo Calza, director of Advanced Technology Operations and Additive Design at the aerospace company Avio Aero and Bernhard Langefeld, partner and expert in additive manufacturing at the Roland Berger consulting firm, will be some of the most high-profile speakers at the talks. Ayri11 will complete the offering of congresses focusing on automation and industrial robotics as well as the promotion of professional links between companies and young talent from universities and higher education.

INDUSTRY is sponsored by the Zona Franca Consortium with the collaboration of Leitat, Tecnalia and IAM3DHUB as its strategic partners.

More info at: http://www.industry.website/en/?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=industry&utm_campaign=prnewswire&utm_term=&utm_content=

