The global TMT steel bar market is poised to reach USD 10.30 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 9% during the forecast period. Request for Free Sample

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005367/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global TMT steel bar market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Apart from the growing demand from the construction industry, the increasing use of secondary steel and the rise in use of GFRP rebars for infrastructure development will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the demand from the rapidly growing global construction industry. In addition, growing demand for steel is anticipated to further boost the TMT steel bar market during the forecast period.

The global construction industry is the world's largest consumer of base metal commodities, including steel. TMT steel bars are one of the major steel products that are used as reinforcement bars in the supportive frames of modern infrastructure. These bars deliver more strength to the structure as compared to the other conventional bars with the same amount of steel. Moreover, the high durability of these bars increases the longevity of the building and thus, reduces maintenance costs. They also offer greater flexibility with respect to making structural changes or extensions in existing buildings. Therefore, these bars are preferred in the construction of modern infrastructure, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Furthermore, steel is the cornerstone of the global construction industry. The growth in modern architectures and continuous technological innovations in the construction industry are driving the global steel market. TMT steel bars are one of the most promising construction materials delivered as finished steel products. Thus, the rising demand for steel in modern architecture, is expected to boost the global TMT steel bar market during the forecast period.

For More Information: Request Free Sample Pages

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

ArcelorMittal SA

Atlas TMT Bars Pvt. Ltd.

Essar Steel

Jindal Steel Power Ltd.

JSW Steel Ltd.

Kamdhenu Ltd.

MSP Steel Power Ltd.

Primegold International Ltd.

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd.

Tata Steel Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The TMT Steel Bar Market can be broadly categorized into the following:

Fe 415

Fe500 and 500D

Fe550 and 550D

FE 600

Others

Key Regions for the TMT Steel Bar Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Materials Market are:

Polyamide Resins Market Global Polyamide Resins Market by type (reactive polyamide resins and non-reactive polyamide resins) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Gravure Printing Inks MarketGlobal Gravure Printing Inks Market by application (packaging, publication, furniture, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005367/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com