Polysilicon manufacturer Daqo has announced the start of pilot production in Xinjiang and expects to ramp up to full output by the end of the year, doubling the company's annual capacity to 70,000 MT. Some 90% of its poly will be mono by that stage and Daqo expects 40% to be suitable for n-type products next year.Monosilicon products will account for 80% of the global solar market by 2021, according to Longgen Zhang, chief executive of Chinese polysilicon manufacturer Daqo New Energy. The chief exec made the prediction in a press release issued to announce the start of pilot production at Daqo's ...

