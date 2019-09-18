CPR Cell Phone Repair Congratulates New Store Opening in Michigan

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2019 / The worldwide leader of mobile device repair continues to expand with the opening of its newest store in Westland, MI. CPR Cell Phone Repair welcomes new owner Ali Khan and his store, CPR Westland, to the network.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Westland, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/westland-mi.

"On behalf of CPR Corporate, I'd like to congratulate Ali on the opening of his first CPR location. We're confident that Ali and his team will provide the Westland community with exceptional service and we wish them success in their venture," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations.

Established in 1827 as part of the Bucklin Township, Westland is located about a half hour west of Detroit. Today, the city's main industries include manufacturing, health care and social assistance, and retail. In addition, Westland is known for its abundance of parks and diverse population. Ali's CPR Westland is conveniently located in a shopping strip along Ford Rd. on the east side of the city.

"My team and I are excited to begin this journey with the CPR network," said franchisee Ali Khan. "With CPR, I know that we will be able to better serve the Westland community with the professional, fast, and affordable technology repair that they need."

Ali's team offers fast and reliable repairs for cell phones, computers, tablets, laptops, and other devices. Whether people are struggling with a cracked screen, water damage, a battery issue, or just need a tune-up, his team of expert technicians will have everyone back up to speed in no time. To learn more about CPR Westland, visit the store or contact them at the details provided below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Westland is located at:

33676 Ford Rd.

Westland, MI 48185

Please contact the store at 734-272-8222 or via email: repairs@cpr-westland.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/westland-mi

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 800 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

