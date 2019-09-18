EA EDUCATION GROUP INC.: EA Education Served With A Statement Of Claim

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2019 / EA Education Group Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:EA) announces that it has been served with a Statement of Claim issued by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List). The Statement of Claim was commenced on behalf of Ling (Alice) Jiang and a group of individuals purporting to be investors (the "Plaintiffs") of the defendant, Canada Blockchain E-Commerce Ltd. In addition to Canada Blockchain E-Commerce Ltd., the Statement of Claim names Canadian Blockchain Media Group Inc., 2465213 Ontario, Weidong (Tony) Wang, Wen Xu, Tong Gao, Weixia (Winnie) Ou and the Company as defendants. The Statement of Claim seeks damages in the amount of CAD$500,000 and an unspecified sum of punitive damages arising from allegations of breach of contract, negligence, misrepresentation, fraud, oppression and breaches of duties allegedly owed by certain of the defendants to the Plaintiffs.

The Company denies the allegations made against the Company in the Statement of Claim and believes that there is no merit to the claim advanced by the Plaintiffs against the Company. The Company intends to file a Statement of Defence and to vigorously defend against the allegations in the Statement of Claim.

About EA Education Group Inc.

The Company is a Toronto-based provider of education services. On behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Wen Xu"

Chair of the Board

For further information, please contact: Wen (Wendy) Xu

Phone: 647-556-3478

Email: wendy.eaedu@gmail.com

