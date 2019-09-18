MMG Consumer Brands Launches CBD-Infused Skin Care Brand KARIBO

Affordable Beauty Products with Broad-Spectrum Hemp Oil Offers Quality CBD Without the Cost

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2019 / Growth equity firm MMG Consumer Brands introduces KARIBO Beauty, a cannabidiol (CBD) infused skin care brand, to retailers and consumers nationwide. The progressive beauty brand uses the tagline "Skin Care for Every Body," highlighting its mission to make its thoughtfully crafted, daily skin care essentials with premium CBD accessible for all to enjoy via affordable price points at food, drug and mass retailers nationwide.

"MMG Consumer Brands is a pioneer of innovative consumer products. KARIBO offers consumers truly effective, quality skin care that incorporates the benefits of cutting-edge, THC-free, broad-spectrum hemp oil without the typical hefty department store price tag," says Shana Lydle, VP Business Development of Miami-based MMG Consumer Brands. "At KARIBO, we believe CBD-infused skin care should be available to everyone, everywhere, and not cost you a whole paycheck."

KARIBO beauty products combine trailblazing beauty science with hydrating, calming and soothing lab-formulated skin care ingredients and beneficial botanicals. The high-performance products feel clean and lightweight on the skin, and are free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates, gluten, titanium dioxide, GMOs and artificial colors and dyes. Additionally, KARIBO products are never tested on animals.



All KARIBO skin care products incorporate non-GMO, non-psychoactive, broad-spectrum CBD derived from organically grown hemp in the U.S. To ensure the accuracy and quality of the hemp oil used in the skin care, consumers can scan the QR code on the packaging to view third-party reports showing that they are free of THC and also harmful metals and chemicals.

The following KARIBO products featuring fun leaf-inspired packaging and a fresh aesthetic are now online at KARIBObeauty.com and will be available at food, drug and mass retailers nationwide this fall:

KARIBO CBD Infused Moisturizing Cream, $19.99 (100 mg CBD)



This multitasking cream for face and body helps to replenish the skin's barrier, offering deep hydration and leaving all skin types smooth and hydrated. The non-greasy, fast-absorbing formula nourishes with ceramide, aloe and hemp-derived, broad-spectrum CBD.

KARIBO CBD Infused Facial Moisturizer, $19.99 (50mg CBD)



Our weightless facial moisturizer delivers all-day hydration for all skin types. The soothing and restoring formula combines aloe, ceramide and hemp-derived, broad-spectrum CBD for a smooth, non-greasy application that won't clog pores.

KARIBO CBD Infused Hand & Body Lotion, $19.99 (100mg CBD)

This lightweight lotion for all skin types delivers maximum moisture all day long without leaving a heavy film. The everyday lotion with CBD-rich broad-spectrum hemp oil helps to calm skin and protect hands and body from moisture loss with nourishing aloe vera, vitamin E and vitamin A.

KARIBO CBD Infused Face Mask, $7.99 (10mg CBD)

Our skin-balancing sheet mask is expertly designed with two separate sheets to make application easier and more precise. The silky cellulose material works its magic to restore stressed skin with hemp-derived, broad-spectrum CBD as well as antioxidant rosemary flower extract and hydrating black licorice extract.

KARIBO CBD Infused Hydrating Gel, $19.99 (35mg CBD)

This water-based gel absorbs instantly to quench dry skin, leaving it smooth and hydrated. Calming and restoring hemp-derived, broad-spectrum CBD helps to balance skin while hyaluronic acid draws in moisture, plumping fine lines and encouraging a youthful glow.

Find more information at KARIBObeauty.com or @KARIBObeauty on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT MMG CONSUMER BRANDS



MMG Consumer Brands ("MMGCB") is a specialist growth equity firm solely dedicated to high-growth consumer brands. At MMGCB, we look to partner with entrepreneurs who are passionately dedicated to bringing unique, bold and innovative products to market. Our team has experience as successful entrepreneurs, operators and investors, and brings high-value-add resources and long-standing distribution relationships to each portfolio company. MMGCB's portfolio includes KARIBO, mintedLeaf and POWERFUL FOODS.

