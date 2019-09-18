Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 17-September-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 349.42p INCLUDING current year revenue 355.53p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 343.31p INCLUDING current year revenue 349.42p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---