Jose Zuniga: 24-Year-Old CEO Generates Over $1M in Sales from Viral Video

Jose Zuniga's Recent YouTube Video, which was Created to Inspire Other Millennials to Be Successful and Promote his Company ESNTLS, Now Has Well Over 800,000 Views

WASHINGTON D.C. / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2019 / Jose Zuniga, a 24-year-old Latino entrepreneur and CEO, is pleased to announce that his recent YouTube video has generated over $1 million in sales from his company ESNTLS. In addition, the video quickly went viral with well over 800,000 views.

To check out the video, which is titled "Jose Zuniga's Daily Routine - Life Of A 24 Yr Old CEO" in its entirety, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t-5WhxLO9xY.

As a spokesperson for Zuniga noted, he has worked hard to build an entire fashion empire for men. Over 7 million men now follow him on social media, where they get his advice on clothing and lifestyle. In addition, Zuniga sells thousands of his clothing items across the world.

In the case of the viral video, Zuniga was inspired to create a YouTube video that would motivate other millennials to be successful, as well as show his daily routine and also promote his company ESNTLSs. As he noted, the video helped to bring in $1.5 million in sales on opening day.

When Zuniga was 16, he was already running his own personal blog on style, where he often talked about reasons why dressing well impacts people internally and externally. During that same time, his brother decided to open a joint Instagram account named "Teaching Men Fashion" (TMF), where they would post daily styles for men. Today, the Instagram account has become the world's largest men's lifestyle creator in the world on topics like style, grooming, fitness, personal development, and even dating.

The young serial entrepreneur, originally from Honduras, credits a big part of his success to his parents, who taught him from a very young age the importance of dressing well, as well as the power of hard work and determination in order to make his dreams a reality.

When Zuniga turned 21, he decided to quit his job and go full steam ahead with building his very own empire around the singular concept of teaching men how to look better and feel better about themselves.

"While TMF was producing little revenue, and I was coming out of a failed clothing company that left me with 14K in debt, I decided to try to turn my side hobby into a 6 figure business. By the time I was 22, it was a 7-figure business. Fast forward 2 years later, I have turned the Teaching Mens Fashion brand into a multiple 7 figure earner and also created multiple brands all under the same singular idea: to make people feel and look great," Zuniga said.

Today Jose owns a clothing brand for men called ESNTLS, which sells basic pieces for men that fit well, are made with proprietary blends, and are sold at affordable prices.

Now at 24, Zuniga's hobby has turned into a global multi-million dollar brand, which reaches both the English and Spanish speaking markets. He now works with some of the biggest name brands in the world, such as Reebok, Express, Old Spice, Alfa Romeo, Audible, Amazon, JCPenny, and more.

"The concept is to take the guessing work and complication of style for men and give them basics that are easy to style, that will last a long time, and that fit well straight out of the bag," he says.

The clothing industry is vast and varied, but Zuniga differentiates himself from the competition in countless ways. For instance, his hard work is one of Jose Zuniga's distinct qualities. He produces over 13 videos a week for his channels on various topics.

Zuniga's success is a perfect example of determination, grit, and hard work, the spokesperson noted. Through his vision and relentless work ethic, he has been able to build an empire dedicated to helping men feel and look great. His endurance has proved that with effort and dedication, anything is possible.

About Jose Zuniga:

Jose Zuniga is the CEO of the ESNTLS clothing brand, which sells basic pieces for men that fit well, are affordable and are made from proprietary blends. To learn more about Zuniga, please check out his Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/teachingmensfashion/

Contact:

PAULA HENDERSON

PHENDERSONNEWS@GMAIL.COM

202-539-7664

SOURCE: Jose Zuniga

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560124/24-Year-Old-CEO-Generates-Over-1M-in-Sales-from-Viral-Video