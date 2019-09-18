MAISON de SABRÉ: How Two 20-Something Year Old Ex-Dentists Went from Zero to Millions in Just Two Years

Zane and Omar Sabré Turned Family Tragedy to Triumph with their Company, MAISON de SABRÉ

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2019 / Launching the personalized leather goods label in July 2017, MAISON de SABRÉ amassed $1 million in revenue within the first few months of operation, hit $10 million in early 2019 and is on track to clocking $14 million by this year's end.

It's no secret product personalisation is in, and consumers all over the world are embracing the craze in a very big way. The retail trend has changed the lives of two young Gold Coast brothers, who have traded their long clinical hours in favour of managing their multi-million dollar leather goods venture: MAISON de SABRÉ.

Stemming from inherent family values, MAISON de SABRÉ means House of Sabré and represents the founders commitment to translate self-identity into a personalised creative outlet.

Launched in 2017, the idea initially served as a means to guide the brothers through financial hardship. As the pair's father was unexpectedly diagnosed with leukemia, their future became uncertain with Zane accumulating over $180,000 in university fees and Omar being an entry-level dentistry graduate.

In the first 18 months of operations, the brand was run from two countries and with the brothers each devoting 80-plus hour working weeks. Zane being in Australia, was completing his third year of dentistry and Omar continued to work in their hometown of Auckland, New Zealand. With staggering growth and an expanding team, the brothers transitioned to full-time roles in December 2018.

"After we clocked our first $1M in sales, we made an executive decision to move full-time into the company. Being a social first brand and utilising quality social engagement for us has seen some of our largest sales conversions, we capitalised on working with a variety of influencers that connected with our international communities" said Zane.

MAISON de SABRÉ has amassed over $10 million in revenue and is now on track to reaching $14 million in just two years. Their success comes down to their unique multi-faceted strategy; utilizing their immense digital footprint to connect with each of their customers through personalized experiences. Each of the brands signature pieces act as a canvas for self-expression, something which the company strongly believes in.

"The customer's personalized monogram is a power statement," explains Omar. "It's a representation of identity, self-confidence and it symbolises how our customers make their mark on the world. It's why our slogan is "Make Your Mark'. Focusing on a customer centric approach, the brothers scrutinize every aspect of the purchasing journey to ensure every interaction receives the brands renowned gold standard treatment.

Fast forward to now, and MAISON de SABRÉ is a full time multi-million dollar venture on Australia's Gold Coast. With their immense amount of financial success, the brothers are able to financially support themselves and both their parents. Their father has since received a bone marrow transplant and is entering a steady retirement.

About MAISON de SABRÉ:

MAISON de SABRÉ refines the art of personalised leather goods with their signature premium collection of cases, wallets, clutches and pocket accessories. Every piece can be monogrammed and acts as a celebration of self-identity. Their pieces are bold in color, sleek in design and elegant in expression. For more information, please visit www.maisondesabre.com

