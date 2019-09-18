Air Lease Corporation ("ALC") (NYSE: AL) announced the delivery of one new Boeing 787-9 aircraft on long-term lease to Neos (Italy). Featuring Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines, this aircraft delivered from ALC's order book with Boeing.

"We are pleased to announce this new Boeing 787-9 delivery to Neos," said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. "This new ALC Dreamliner will be deployed to service Neos' intercontinental routes from Italy and Europe to the Americas, Asia and Africa, as well as add to the airline's ongoing fleet upgrade to the latest technology 787s."

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. For more information, visit ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com.

About Neos

Established in 2001, Neos is an Italian leisure airline with its headquarters in Somma Lombardo and main base at Milan-Malpensa Airport. Neos operates an all-Boeing fleet with flights to destinations in southern Europe, Russia, Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Mexico and Brazil. Neos became the first Italian operator of the Boeing 787 when its first 787-9 entered service in December 2017.

