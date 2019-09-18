HPV Associated Disorders Market Size Worth $23.2 Billion By 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global HPV associated disorders market size is expected to reach USD 23.2 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period, driven by an increase in disease prevalence and emergence of targeted therapies.

Key suggestions from the report:

Vaccines remained the mainstay preventive measure against HPV associated disorders in 2018

Targeted therapies, such as Avastin and Keytruda, are some of the key revenue generators in the market

Nearly three fourths of all cases occur in developing and underdeveloped economies

Asia Pacific is positioned to demonstrate the fastest regional HPV associated disorders market growth

The CDC recommended the administration of HPV vaccine to adolescents and young adults

Read 100 page research report with TOC on "HPV Associated Disorders Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Indication (CIN, Cervical Cancer, AIN, Anal Cancer, Genital Warts), By Therapy (Prevention, Treatment), By Distribution Channel, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/human-papillomavirus-associated-disorders-market

Most cancers associated with HPV have high mortality rates. For instance, cervical cancer has a mortality rate of over 50%. Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia (CIN) and Anal Intraepithelial Neoplasia (AIN) could advance into cervical and anal cancer, respectively, in the absence of timely treatment. However, these cancers generally have a slow progression rate, providing possibilities for prevention and treatment.

The prevalence of HPV infection-especially in young women-has increased in the recent decades and continues to increase. Globally, cervical cancer stands as the fourth most prevalent cancer in women. Since HPV is a major causative factor for this, the increasing disease prevalence is a key driving force for market growth.

It is estimated that more than 430 million women in India-15 years or above-are considered at risk for developing HPV associated disorders. The annual incidence of these diseases among Indian women is over 122,900 and disease mortality is around 68,000. In the ancillary market of cervical cancer, India records the highest age-standardized disease incidence in South Asia at 22, followed by Bangladesh at 19.2, Sri Lanka at 13, and Iran at 2.8.

Proactive government initiatives and rise in consumer awareness are likely to drive growth. The CDC initiated National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (NBCCEDP) in 1991. The program was created to promote & and facilitate low-cost or free screening for women. Along similar lines, the Indian government recently started an operational framework for mandatory screening for cervical, breast, and oral cancer in people aged 30 years or more. The initiative marked the first nationwide oncological screening program.

Grand View Research has segmented the global HPV associated disorders market based on indication, therapy, distribution channel, and region:

HPV Associated Disorders Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

CIN

Cervical Cancer

AIN

Anal Cancer

Genital Warts

Others

HPV Associated Disorders Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

Prevention

Treatment

HPV Associated Disorders Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

HPV Associated Disorders Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

