Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 18.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0BK80  ISIN: US00484M1062 Ticker-Symbol: CDG 
Frankfurt
12.09.19
15:33 Uhr
3,575 Euro
+0,049
+1,38 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,043
3,100
14:31
3,052
3,110
14:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ACORDA THERAPEUTICS
ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC3,575+1,38 %