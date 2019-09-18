Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACOR) today announced that it will present data at the International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders, taking place September 22-26, 2019 in Nice, France.

The data include two posters, which will be presented on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 1:45 PM to 3:15 PM CEST:

Dyskinesia Rates in Patients with Parkinson's Disease on CVT-301 (levodopa inhalation powder)(Abstract #1035)

Impact of OFF periods on aspects of employment for people with Parkinson's disease(Abstract #905)

Acorda and other industry sponsors are members of The Michael J. Fox Foundation Industry Advisory Board and contributed to the design of and provided funding for the "Financial and Social Impact of Parkinson's Disease Survey." Results of the survey were also presented at the 5th World Parkinson Congress in June 2019.

Acorda will also host a Corporate Therapeutics Symposium, "Rethinking the Approach to Managing OFF Periods," on Tuesday, September 24 from 12:45 PM to 1:45 PM CEST in the Nice Acropolis Convention Centre. The symposium will be led by Peter LeWitt, M.D., M.Med.Sc., Director of the Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Program at Henry Ford Hospital, Fernando Pagan, M.D., Professor and Vice Chairman for the Department of Neurology at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, and Mark Lew, M.D., Professor of Clinical Neurology at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics develops therapies to restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. INBRIJA (levodopa inhalation powder) is approved for intermittent treatment of OFF episodes in adults with Parkinson's disease treated with carbidopa/levodopa. INBRIJA is not to be used by patients who take or have taken a nonselective monoamine oxidase inhibitor such as phenelzine or tranylcypromine within the last two weeks. INBRIJA utilizes Acorda's innovative ARCUS pulmonary delivery system, a technology platform designed to deliver medication through inhalation. Acorda also markets the branded AMPYRA (dalfampridine) Extended Release Tablets, 10 mg.

