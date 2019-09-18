OnlineTenders Expands its Market from South Africa into Africa

OnlineTenders is Now Bigger and Better, and Offers Affordable, Quality Tender Leads for Businesses Beyond South Africa

PIETERMARITZBURG 3201, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2019 / OnlineTenders proudly reports the expansion of its geographic markets from South Africa into Africa. The market leader will be offering a uniform monthly country package across Africa. This move is in line with several other growth and expansion initiatives the leading online tenders service has been taking.

For more information about Online Tenders and the services that they offer, please visit https://www.onlinetenders.co.za/about-us.aspx.

OnlineTenders' Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Avinash Samlall commented, "We are always on the lookout for touching more businesses and helping them earn more. Just recently we welcomed subscribers from TradeWorld when it closed its doors. Now, we are happy to expand our geographic borders, taking OnlineTenders beyond South Africa and into Africa."

The single country package is offered at an affordable rate of R440 (ZAR) per month (excluding South African tenders). Professionals and businesses from across Africa will be able to find lucrative tender opportunities for a reasonable fee. OnlineTenders now connects local businesses with those across Africa without it costing a fortune. The reasonable pricing model is important in a world where smart spending is more crucial than ever. Smaller businesses stand a better chance to compete in their respective markets thanks to efficient initiatives such as this.

OnlineTenders continues to show it has an intimate understanding of the concerns and problems that entrepreneurs and businesses face. The need for efficient ways to get leads remains a universal one, uniting businesses across countries and continents. This is why OnlineTenders is optimistic about the positive impact of their expansion beyond South Africa.

Talking about the pricing, Mr. Samlall added, "It's important that OnlineTenders continues to be affordable. This is the beauty of the online services and its power for businesses. Our affordable monthly package is designed to hit the sweet spot for our users looking for quality opportunities and lucrative tenders. We believe entrepreneurs and businesses should invest in themselves, but we don't let that be an excuse to financially overburden our users."

The combination of this expansion and monthly package by OnlineTenders is great news for businesses in Africa. If enough of them take advantage of these opportunities, it will further cement OnlineTenders' position as a leader in the tender notification market. Not to mention it will enhance South Africa's role and image within the region.

About Online Tenders:

Founded in March 2007 and based in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, OnlineTenders is a trusted tender notification service throughout Africa. Each day, new opportunities are listed from all levels of government and private sector companies throughout South Africa and Africa. Using hi-tech online Internet software, tenders and business leads are collected and classified by industry type, keywords and regions to match exactly the kind of tenders relevant to a business. To learn more about OnlineTenders, please visit www.onlinetenders.co.za.

Media Contact:

Avinash Samlall

info@onlinetenders.co.za

(+27) 010 823 2600

2 Sanders Road

Scottsville, Pietermaritzburg, 3201

South Africa

Contact:

Avinash Samlall

info@onlinetenders.co.za

(+27) 010 823 2600

SOURCE: OnlineTenders

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560128/OnlineTenders-Expands-its-Market-from-South-Africa-into-Africa