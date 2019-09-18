LOOP Insights Inc.: Loop Insights Appoints David Salisbury as Chief Strategy Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2019 / LOOP Insights Inc. (TSXV:MTRX) (the "Company" or "Loop") is pleased to announce that David Salisbury, former Star Micronics Director of Product Development, has been appointed Loop's Chief Strategy Officer. In this newly created position, Mr. Salisbury will work closely with the CEO, Rob Anson and be responsible for guiding the development of the company's strategic priorities across all corporate initiatives.

Mr. Salisbury came to Loop following 25 years of technology industry leadership with Star Micronics Corporation, where he has held positions as Director or Global Development, Director Global Marketing and most recently Director of Product Development for Star Micronics Cloud.

"David Salisbury is a huge hire for Loop. He has had almost 30 years at one of the largest global POS printer companies and we are very excited to add his diverse expertise to our amazing talented team. As Loop is growing quickly and engaged in several large-scale projects globally, David's vast experience will play a critical role in accelerating these opportunities." comments Rob Anson, CEO of Loop.

David Salisbury states: "I am extremely excited to be joining the Loop team as their company vision is very aligned with my own passions. The first time I met with Rob Anson and the Loop team and saw their technology and vision I knew the immediate opportunity Loop has to redefine a solution that actually delivers results for the physical retail environment. I see the agility in Loop's business and the power of what Loop is building to put the power back in the hands of the physical retailer so they can better partner with their vendors and give their consumers a more personalized shopping experience".

About LOOP

LOOP Insights Inc. (TSXV:MTRX) is a Vancouver-based technology company that has developed a unique automated AI marketing platform intended to level the playing field for brick and mortar retailers in their battle with online digital competition. LOOP gives brands and retailers the capability to inter-connect their physical and digital ecosystems by using the device that can be plugged into any point of sale environment, independent of hardware or IT networks, thus enabling rapid deployment and global scale. Retailers and brands benefit from making real-time, data-driven decisions that help them curate unique personalized customer experiences in stores, a capability which previously did not exist.

