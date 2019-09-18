Rekor Systems, Inc.: Rekor's Watchman Vehicle Recognition Software Helps Mississippi Police Department Recover Stolen Vehicles and Missing Person

Local Mississippi law enforcement agency utilizes Rekor's industry-leading software solution for vehicles and license plate recognition; Department has already recovered seven stolen vehicles and one missing person, and made nine arrests since implementing Watchman earlier this year

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2019 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor"), a Nasdaq company focused on bringing smarter, faster, cost-competitive solutions to the worlds of public safety and customer experience, announced today the successful recovery of multiple stolen vehicles in Mississippi, powered by Rekor's Watchman vehicle recognition software.

Since deploying Rekor's powerful software into their existing cameras earlier this year, this police department has recovered seven stolen vehicles, three stolen license plates, and made nine resulting arrests. The department was also able to locate a missing person just six days after an investigation was open due to an alert from Rekor Watchman software.

"In a short period of time, Rekor's Watchman vehicle recognition software has already supported efforts to locate multiple stolen vehicles and helped to solve a missing person investigation with a dramatic reduction in man hours. Deploying this type of cutting-edge technology has provided officers with critical resources needed to maintain safety within the community," said Rod Hillman, COO, Rekor Systems.

Rather than buying expensive new cameras that take weeks or months to ship and install, Rekor's software can be deployed to support existing traffic or surveillance cameras immediately. It eliminates the need for two separate cameras - one for vehicle recognition functionality, one for general surveillance recording - as Rekor's solution can be used to collect license plate data and information such as the make, type, and color of a vehicle using the same camera that provides surveillance monitoring. This can represent substantial savings per camera, as well as greater flexibility to expand or decrease usage as needed without large capital expenditures on hardware.

"We are pleased to hear from the department that our Watchman vehicle recognition solution has shown such positive results already in Mississippi and are incredibly proud to support the terrific law enforcement officers each day," said Hillman. "By implementing our software into their existing camera system, this police department was able to create a high-powered solution that provides surveillance monitoring and alerts to officers in real time - all for an affordable monthly subscription fee. We look forward to our continued work with this and other police departments across the U.S."

To learn more about Rekor's vehicle recognition software, please visit our website .

