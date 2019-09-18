CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Services in California with New Franchise Store in San Francisco

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2019 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing retail mobile device repair franchise network in North America, is pleased to announce the opening of a new store in San Francisco, CA. The CPR network congratulates store owner Gary Tan and his team.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair San Francisco, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/san-francisco-ca/.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gary Tan and his team to the CPR network," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations. "We are confident that CPR San Francisco will provide members of the community with exceptional service and we wish them success in this new venture."

San Francisco's economy has continued to grow and diversify since the California Gold Rush. Home to Silicon Valley, the city is known for its innovation and technology. Wells Fargo, Anchor Brewing Company, Fortune 500 companies and numerous startups are based in San Francisco. CPR San Francisco is located in the Russian Hill neighborhood of the city along Polk Street. Here visitors can enjoy views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Bridge, and the famous crooked Lombard Street.

"My team and I are excited to join the CPR Cell Phone Repair network," said Gary Tan of his new journey. "We pride ourselves in offering fast and affordable repairs and we look forward to serving the residents of San Francisco."

CPR San Francisco offers affordable repairs for cell phones, tablets, computers, laptops, game consoles, and more. From cracked screens and water damage to faulty batteries, Gary and his team are able to provide professional services to customers in need. To learn more about CPR San Francisco, visit the store or contact them at the details below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair San Francisco is located at:

2430 Polk St

San Francisco, CA 94109

Please contact the store at 415-366-0771 or via email: repairs@cpr-sanfrancisco.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/san-francisco-ca/.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 800 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech businesses franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Mark Sweeterman

msweeterman@merrymtg.com

216-674-0645 X617

